Russia converts "Shaheds" into FPV drones and equips them with mesh modems and course cameras

Russia has switched to serially equipping its Shahed kamikaze drones with Chinese mesh modems and cameras, which allows them to operate as FPV drones.

Analysis of the wreckage of downed Russian Shaheds shows that the enemy has begun serially equipping them with mesh modems and course cameras.

This was reported by Defense Express with reference to its own sources and photos from the crash site, Censor.NET reports.

Back in July, experts first noticed such modems on foam Gerbers.

"Since August, such cases have become more frequent, and by early September, it became clear that this is already a serial solution," the experts explain.

A full set of equipment was found on one of the downed Shaheds: a Chinese mesh modem and a camera rigidly mounted in the nose of the drone. This is a simple camera from security video surveillance systems, which allows you to control the flight and guide the drone to the target.

Read more: No decision yet on NATO shooting down Russian drones over Ukraine – Sikorski