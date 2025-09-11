Shelling of Pishchane on 10 August: 15-year-old boy who had been on ventilator for month died

A 15-year-old boy who was injured on 10 August as a result of Russian shelling in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region died in a Kharkiv hospital.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to Censor.NET.

As noted, after the enemy attack in the village of Pishchane, the boy was taken to a medical facility in very serious condition and was on a ventilator.

"For a month, doctors did everything possible to save the child's life. Unfortunately, the injuries were too severe. Our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

