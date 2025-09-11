Mobilization in Ukraine is growing, level is sustainable – Shmyhal

The level of mobilization in Ukraine is currently sufficient to restore manpower and create reserves.

This was stated by the Minister of Defence of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal in an interview with Sky News, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, mobilization over the past 12 months has remained stable and is trending upward, allowing Ukraine to cover losses and form small reserves.

At the same time, Shmyhal noted that Russia also covers its losses, despite the fact that they are five times greater than Ukraine’s. The minister stressed that since the start of the war, Russia has lost about one million people, half of whom were killed, and continues to fight without regard for the scale of its losses.

Read more: UK to produce Ukrainian interceptor drones – Shmyhal