Million and half Ukrainian children under Russian control

More than 1.5 million Ukrainian children are under Russian control, and the state must have information about each of them.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Congress website.

The Ministry of Justice has created a special register that allows for the systematic collection of information about each child. Active participation of the regions in this work is expected. The main issue at the meeting on September 10 was the implementation of a strategy to ensure the right of Ukrainian children to grow up in a family environment.

The head of the President's Office instructed that this strategy be made one of the key priorities at the regional and local levels next year. The meeting also discussed legislative support for regional policy, government programs, and funding with the participation of international partners.

