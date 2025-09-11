Strongest security guarantee is Ukraine’s EU membership – Stubb

Ukraine's membership in the EU is the most powerful security guarantee and an example of Russia's strategic defeat.

This was stated by the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"The strongest security guarantee and the clearest example of the strategic defeat of Putin’s Russia is Ukraine’s membership in the EU. In my view, this will happen sooner than it seems. If we want Putin’s defeat, Ukraine must finally and fully become European," Stubb said.

