Sweden delivers 20th military aid package to Ukraine worth $836 million. LIST

On Thursday, 11 September, the Swedish government announced a new, twentieth military aid package for Ukraine worth USD 836 million.

Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson reported this on X, Censor.NET writes.

The package includes:

18 Archer self-propelled howitzers (bringing the total to 44);

155mm ammunition;

mobile radars, vessels with grenade launchers, and unmanned maritime systems;

additional weapons and equipment for 32 combat boats;

500 motorcycles and auxiliary equipment for airfields;

radar sensors and control systems for Tridon Mk 2 anti-aircraft systems;

programmable 40mm anti-aircraft ammunition;

additional undisclosed systems and projects.

Jonson also announced the allocation of about USD 7.47 billion in military support for Ukraine over the next two years, Reuters cited.

According to him, most of the funds will go toward procurements by Sweden’s Defence Materiel Administration, including additional Archers.

