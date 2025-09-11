Land allocated for construction of Rheinmetall ammunition plant – Shmyhal

The Ukrainian government has allocated a land plot for the construction of a new Rheinmetall plant to produce ammunition.

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this, Censor.NET reports.

"We finalized the procedures to launch new joint production. On September 9, land was allocated in a secure region of Ukraine for the construction of a new Rheinmetall plant to manufacture ammunition for the Defense Forces," Shmyhal said following his meeting with Rheinmetall AG CEO Armin Papperger in London.

The Defense Minister also discussed with Papperger the development of air defense capabilities, particularly in countering enemy drones.

"We also discussed other important projects, including expanding repair and production capacity for armored vehicles. Rheinmetall’s product line includes a number of new systems that can strengthen Ukraine’s Defense Forces," Shmyhal added.

