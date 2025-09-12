Russia has failed to come to terms with its past and is using history in interests of current government - Stubb

Russia has failed to come to terms with its past, even to look at it critically.

"There is one country that uses history in the interests of the current government. This is a country that has never been able to come to terms with its past, even to look at it critically. And this is, obviously, Russia," he said.

Stubb noted that "when you see Stalin as some great hero, then you have not honestly dealt with your civilization."

"When you are taught in school that your country has never done anything wrong, although its DNA is mainly based on imperialism, then it is very difficult to move forward. And my opinion is that you cannot base your foreign policy on the fact that you are a victim," he added.

Stubb also stressed that you can't base your foreign policy on what's historical.

"And that's exactly what we see quite often from Russia," he added.

