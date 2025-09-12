Russian forces have advanced in Dnipropetrovsk region - DeepState. MAP
Russian occupants have advanced in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET reports.
"The enemy has advanced near Novoselivka, Maliivka, Ternove and Berezove," they said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password