Defence Forces repelled Russians near Volodymyrivka and Shakhove in Donetsk region. Enemy is also advancing - DeepState. MAP

Ukrainian soldiers have pushed back the Russian occupiers in the Donetsk region. At the same time, the enemy is also making progress.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET reports.

The Ukrainian Defence Forces drove back the enemy near Volodymyrivka and Shakhove. The enemy advanced in the Serebrianka forestry, near Poltavka and Pankivka," the statement said.

