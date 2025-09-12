SSU drones attacked Russian port Primorsk and number of Russian oil pumping stations, - source. VIDEO+PHOTO

At night, SSU drones struck Russia's largest oil loading port on the Baltic Sea, which is the end point of the Baltic pipeline system.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing sources.

Primorsk is a key hub for loading the "shadow fleet", which helps Russia circumvent international sanctions and sell oil on foreign markets.

Every year, about 60 million tonnes of oil passes through the port, earning Russia about $15 billion.

As a result of the SSU drone attack on one of the vessels, fires broke out in the port and at the pumping station, and oil shipments were suspended.

The daily losses to the Russian budget from the suspension of exports could reach up to $41 million.

A number of Russian oil pumping stations were also affected - "OPS-3", OPS "Andreapol" and "OPS-7", which are key elements of the main pipeline system that supplies crude oil to the Ust-Luga port terminal.

Russia's largest oil loading port, "Primorsk", attacked in Leningrad region.










