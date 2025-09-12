Russia’s largest oil loading port, "Primorsk", attacked in Leningrad region. VIDEO

Explosions have been reported in Russia's Leningrad region, with drones attacking Russia's largest oil loading port, "Primorsk", and at least one ship is on fire.

Thus, residents of the city of Tosno, Leningrad region, report explosions and publish videos (Warning: there is profanity).

In addition, the governor of the Leningrad region said that Russian air defence systems were working over the region and the Pushkin district of St Petersburg. According to him, more than 30 UAVs were destroyed. Wreckage was seen falling in some localities. The crash sites have been cordoned off, and there are no fires or casualties.

He also noted that "Russia's largest oil loading port, 'Primorsk', was attacked in the Leningrad region, and a fire broke out on one of the vessels."