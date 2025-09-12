My patience with Putin is quickly running out – Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has said his patience with dictator Vladimir Putin is running out.

He made the statement on Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

Trump was asked whether his patience with Putin was wearing thin.

"Yes, it is kind of running out, and running out quickly. But it takes two to tango. When Putin wanted to do it (hold talks – Ed.), Zelenskyy didn’t. When Zelenskyy wanted to, Putin didn’t… We will have to act very, very strongly," Trump said.

According to the U.S. president, hatred between Ukraine and Russia persists.

Earlier, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said that U.S. President Donald Trump should already realize that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ignores all peace initiatives while continuing the war against Ukraine.

Sikorski criticized the actions of the U.S. leader.

