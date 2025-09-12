Russians launch attack drones against Ukraine – Air Force (updated)

On the evening of September 12, Russian forces launched attack drones against Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Enemy UAVs in Sumy region heading for Chernihiv region (Nizhyn district). Strike UAV in Mykolaiv region heading southwest, it was reported at 4:58 p.m.

A strike UAV in the north of Kherson region in a south-westerly direction, it was reported at 5:33 p.m.

Enemy UAVs in Chernihiv region heading for Kyiv region (Vyshhorod district), it was reported at 6:50 p.m.

Enemy UAVs in Chernihiv region (Nizhyn district) heading south. UAV in northern Kyiv region heading towards Zhytomyr region,it was reported at 7:36 p.m.

At 8:17 p.m., the Air Force reported:

Attack UAVs in southern Kharkiv region heading west/south.

Group of attack UAVs in Kherson region heading toward Mykolaiv region.

Group of enemy UAVs in Chernihiv region heading north.

Enemy UAV in Mykolaiv region heading toward Odesa region.

At 9:12 p.m., it was reported:

Attack UAVs in southern Kharkiv region heading toward Dnipropetrovsk region.

Group of attack UAVs in Kherson region heading west.

Group of enemy UAVs in Donetsk region heading north.

Read more: Russians attack Ukraine with "shaheds" - Air Force (updated)