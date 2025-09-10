ENG
Russians attack Ukraine with "shaheds" - Air Force (updated)

In the evening of September 10, Russians launched "shaheds" in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

Movement of attack drones

  • Sumy region: UAVs heading to Poltava region.
  • New groups of UAVs flying past Khotyn.

Updates on UAV movements

  • UAV groups from Sumy region to Chernihiv/Poltava regions.
  • UAVs in eastern Chernihiv region heading west.
  • UAVs from Poltava region to Kremenchuk/Kirovohrad regions.
  • UAVs from Poltava region to Cherkasy region.
  • Groups of UAVs from Dnipropetrovsk region to Kryvyi Rih.
  • UAVs from Kherson region to Mykolaiv region.
  • UAVs near Zaporizhzhia.
  • UAVs heading towards Kropyvnytskyi.
  • UAVs from Kirovohrad region to Cherkasy region.

