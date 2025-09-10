2 524 5
Russians attack Ukraine with "shaheds" - Air Force (updated)
In the evening of September 10, Russians launched "shaheds" in Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.
Movement of attack drones
- Sumy region: UAVs heading to Poltava region.
- New groups of UAVs flying past Khotyn.
Updates on UAV movements
- UAV groups from Sumy region to Chernihiv/Poltava regions.
- UAVs in eastern Chernihiv region heading west.
- UAVs from Poltava region to Kremenchuk/Kirovohrad regions.
- UAVs from Poltava region to Cherkasy region.
- Groups of UAVs from Dnipropetrovsk region to Kryvyi Rih.
- UAVs from Kherson region to Mykolaiv region.
- UAVs near Zaporizhzhia.
- UAVs heading towards Kropyvnytskyi.
- UAVs from Kirovohrad region to Cherkasy region.
