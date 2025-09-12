Ruscists cross Oskil and enter Kupiansk via gas pipeline – DeepState

Russian forces are using a gas pipeline to cross the Oskil River and enter the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv region.

Analysts with the DeepState project reported this, Censor.NET notes.

They recalled that Russian troops have used gas pipelines to infiltrate groups on two previous occasions — first in Avdiivka, and then near Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk region.

"Katsaps have built an entire logistics artery. The entry points to the pipe are located near Lyman Pershyi. Movement inside the pipe is carried out using specially designed wheeled pallets, as well as electric scooters where the height allows. The route to the outskirts of Kupiansk takes roughly four days, so there are designated rest areas and provisions along the way," the report says.

As a result, organized enemy groups are reaching the settlement of Radkivka with minimal losses and then moving south into a forested area they control, DeepState said. From there, they disperse in Kupiansk and make it to the railway.

"Tomorrow some spokesperson will try to deny this, calling the groups unorganized and small in number, but there are already positions in Kupiansk for Russian drone operators to launch from. The lack of mandatory evacuation for local residents is also creating problems: civilians are now in the same buildings as the enemy, which prevents strikes on many locations. In addition, locals are sharing food with them…," the analysts added.

