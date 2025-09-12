ENG
News Photo Shelling of Kharkiv region
Occupiers struck civilian car in Spodobivka, Kharkiv region: three people hospitalised. PHOTO

Today, on 12 September, Russian troops attacked a civilian car with a drone in the Shevchenkivska community in Kharkiv region, resulting in injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET informs.

Attack on a civilian car in the Kharkiv region

As noted, three people were injured in the village of Spodobivka as a result of an enemy strike: 88-year-old and 65-year-old women and a 76-year-old man.

The wounded were hospitalised and are being provided with all necessary assistance.

