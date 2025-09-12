Occupiers struck civilian car in Spodobivka, Kharkiv region: three people hospitalised. PHOTO

Today, on 12 September, Russian troops attacked a civilian car with a drone in the Shevchenkivska community in Kharkiv region, resulting in injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, three people were injured in the village of Spodobivka as a result of an enemy strike: 88-year-old and 65-year-old women and a 76-year-old man.

The wounded were hospitalised and are being provided with all necessary assistance.