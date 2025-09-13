ENG
News Attempts by the occupiers to cross the Oskil River Fighting in the Kupіansk direction
Enemy assault troops are advancing towards Kupiansk through gas pipeline: "We are pushing each other on wheelbarrows, pipeline is 4 km long, there is no end in sight". VIDEO

A video has been posted on social media that allegedly shows Russian troops moving through a gas pipe in the direction of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region.

It is noted that Russian media resources distributed this video.

As can be seen from the video, the Russians were overcoming the 4-kilometre-long pipe in wheelbarrows, pushing each other.

Earlier, DeepState reported that the racists crossed Oskil and entered Kupiansk through a gas pipe.

gas pipe (77) Kharkivska region (963) Kup’yanskyy district (285) Kup’yansk (475)
