Enemy assault troops are advancing towards Kupiansk through gas pipeline: "We are pushing each other on wheelbarrows, pipeline is 4 km long, there is no end in sight". VIDEO
A video has been posted on social media that allegedly shows Russian troops moving through a gas pipe in the direction of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
It is noted that Russian media resources distributed this video.
As can be seen from the video, the Russians were overcoming the 4-kilometre-long pipe in wheelbarrows, pushing each other.
Earlier, DeepState reported that the racists crossed Oskil and entered Kupiansk through a gas pipe.
