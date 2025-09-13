Latest Russian missiles can quickly reach London or Madrid - Rutte

Currently, the latest Russian missiles can reach, for example, London or Madrid in a matter of minutes.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"The problem is that there is a direct threat to the eastern flank, for example, from drones or something else that could threaten our allies. But I don't like all this thinking about the eastern flank, because it creates the impression that if I live in Madrid or London, I am safer than if I live in Tallinn," Rutte noted.

According to him, this is not true, because these latest Russian missiles fly at a speed five times greater than the speed of sound, and it will take them five or ten minutes longer to reach Madrid or London than Tallinn or Vilnius.

"So, let's agree that in this sense we all live on the eastern flank," the NATO Secretary General added.

Read more: Germany to bolster defense on NATO’s eastern flank after Russian drone incursion into Poland