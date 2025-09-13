Situation in Kupiansk and exit from pipeline are under control of Armed Forces of Ukraine. Counter-sabotage operation is underway in city - General Staff

The situation in the city of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region and its environs is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

At the same time, the enemy continues to make attempts to accumulate on the northern outskirts of the city of Kupiansk.

"The exit from the pipeline, which the enemy used to move personnel to Kupiansk, is under the control of the Ukrainian defenders. The pipeline does not lead directly to the city.

It should be noted that there are several pipelines in the Kupiansk area. Three threads out of four have already been damaged and flooded, the exit from the fourth is under the control of the defense forces," the report says.

According to the General Staff, a counter-sabotage operation is underway in the city, and search and strike operations are underway around the city.

Since the start of the operation, in two weeks, the enemy's losses amounted to 395 people, 288 of them - irretrievable.

"On the approaches to Kupiansk, in the areas of the Radkivka and Holubivka settlements, our soldiers neutralized a total of 265 Russians.

In the area of ​​the city itself - another 128," the General Staff specified.

In addition, enemy personnel are being captured, replenishing the exchange fund and providing evidence that will be used against the occupiers.

"The defensive operation in the Kupyansk direction continues. Our units are taking the necessary measures to strengthen the stability of the defense and eliminate the enemy," the General Staff summarizes.

Earlier, DeepState reported that the Russians are crossing the Oskil and entering Kupiansk through a gas pipe.

