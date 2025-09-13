ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7148 visitors online
News Photo UAV attack on Kharkiv region
731 0

Drones attacked two districts of Kharkiv region: houses were on fire, there are casualties. PHOTOS

On the night of 13 September 2025, the enemy attacked the Kharkiv region with bombs and drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

As noted, a residential building was on fire in the village of Balka, Kupiansk district, and a woman was injured.

According to the State Emergency Service, a house of culture, residential buildings, and a hospital were damaged in the village of Kalynove, Bohodukhiv district. Two women were treated.

Also read: Russians attacked Kozacha Lopan with a drone: a woman was wounded

Shelling of the Kharkiv region
Photo: SES
Shelling of the Kharkiv region
Photo: SES PHOTO.
Shelling of the Kharkiv region
Photo: SES
Shelling of the Kharkiv region
Photo: SES

The rescue operation involved 37 rescuers and 9 units of SES equipment.

Author: 

Kharkivska region (967) Bohodukhivskyy district (59) Kup’yanskyy district (285) Kalynove (1) Balka (1)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 