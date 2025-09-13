Drones attacked two districts of Kharkiv region: houses were on fire, there are casualties. PHOTOS
On the night of 13 September 2025, the enemy attacked the Kharkiv region with bombs and drones.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.
As noted, a residential building was on fire in the village of Balka, Kupiansk district, and a woman was injured.
According to the State Emergency Service, a house of culture, residential buildings, and a hospital were damaged in the village of Kalynove, Bohodukhiv district. Two women were treated.
The rescue operation involved 37 rescuers and 9 units of SES equipment.
