Ukrainians are world leaders in drones, we are far behind – Kellogg

U.S. presidential envoy Keith Kellogg said that Ukraine has become a "world leader" in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles.

He made the statement at the annual YES 2025 conference, LIGA.net reported, as cited by Censor.NET.

"We are far behind. Ukrainians are the world leaders in unmanned aerial vehicles," the special representative of the U.S. president said

Kellogg noted that every era has its military innovations: battleships (armored artillery ships), aircraft carriers, fighter jets, tanks — and now drones.

According to him, drones have changed the battlefield.

"Drones have changed the situation, and we are now working with the Ukrainians to ensure a joint exchange of drone technologies, which in my view is very good. I think this technology has evolved," Kellogg said.

He also compared the work of drone operators to a video game: you shoot a tank, have a Coke. The U.S. official said this has fundamentally altered warfare, and the world has much to learn from Ukraine.

"I think we in the United States are behind. I think many countries are behind. And credit should go to the Ukrainians, they’ve achieved a great deal here," Kellogg added.

