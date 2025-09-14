USF, together with the Special Operations Forces, struck one of Russia’s largest oil refineries, Kirishinefteorgsintez, in Leningrad region. VIDEO

The USF struck one of Russia's largest oil refineries.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

"On the night of 14 September, operators of the 14th separate regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces, together with units of the Special Operations Forces, successfully struck the second largest oil refinery in Russia, Kirishinefteorgsintez, in the Leningrad region.

The #DeepStrike was carried out at a distance of more than 800 km from the state border of Ukraine.

"Kirishinefteorgsintez is a major supplier of petroleum products to St. Petersburg, Leningrad, Novgorod, and Pskov regions. Its refining capacity exceeds 20 million tonnes of oil per year, making it the second largest refinery in the country after the Omsk refinery.

Watch more: Drones attacked oil refinery in Leningrad region of Russian Federation: fire broke out. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The company produces about 80 types of petroleum products, including petrol, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel, and is directly involved in supplying the Russian army with petroleum products .

As a result of the drone strike, a large-scale fire broke out on the territory of the enterprise, which is confirmed by NASA FIRMS satellite monitoring data. The results of the strike are being clarified.

"The forces of unmanned systems are consistently reducing the ability of the Russian Federation to provide its troops with fuel and continue the war against Ukraine," the USF said.

Watch more: Three hellish months for Russians: over summer, SOF struck 7 oil refineries, 3 airfields, and 2 factories on Russian territory. VIDEO