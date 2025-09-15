Army+ now features Army ID Directory and five new reports

The new version of Army+ 2.5.0 has a new Army ID Directory. Now you can save the ID of the commander, temporary acting official or SEDO of the unit and quickly substitute them when submitting a report.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the telegram channel of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

In addition, 5 new reports have been added:

one-time financial assistance (disability or partial disability);

blood donation;

income certificate;

certificate of injury circumstances (Annex 5);

dismissal upon reaching the age limit.

The report for changing the place of service has also been updated. Now it's even easier to add the necessary documents. They can be recognised and scanned through the camera, and the system warns about duplicates.

