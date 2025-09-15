ENG
News Trump-Putin Relations
Trump called Russia aggressor for first time: "When you’re aggressor, you lose more"

Meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska on 15 August 2025

For the first time in history, US President Donald Trump has called Russia an aggressor in the war with Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Politico.

According to the publication, Trump said this on Sunday while talking to journalists at the White House.

"8,000 soldiers have died this week, from both countries. Some more from Russia, but when you’re the aggressor, you lose more," the media quotes his words.

At present, no further details about Trump's statement are known.

As reported earlier, Trump doubts his ability to influence Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He admitted to confidants that he had misjudged Putin's desire for peace.

