Greece supports Ukraine’s participation in EU-US talks on ending war, - PM Mitsotakis

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed support for consultations between the European Union and the United States to end Russian aggression against Ukraine.

He said this at a joint press conference with European Council President Antonio Costa in Athens, Censor.NET reports.

He stressed that such discussions should be held with the participation of Ukraine, with respect for its borders and security guarantees.

Mitsotakis added that the basis of security guarantees to prevent further Russian aggression should be the strong Armed Forces of Ukraine. The prime minister also emphasized the inadmissibility of violating the airspace of EU member states and expressed solidarity with Poland, which recently shot down several Russian drones.

According to him, Greece, as a country that "does not succumb to revisionism," defends the sovereignty and territorial integrity of EU member states.

