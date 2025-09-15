Ukraine to coordinate use of SAFE loans for defense production – Kubilius

European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius has said that Ukraine, together with 13 EU member states, will coordinate the use of SAFE low-interest loans for defense production.

He stated this in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a total of 19 EU countries have expressed interest in obtaining loans from Brussels to develop defense production, and 13 of them plan to allocate part of these funds to support Ukraine.

Kubilius noted that in his meetings with First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov and Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, he would discuss the coordination of these processes. "Ukraine will be very proactive in coordinating efforts with these member states on how these funds should be spent," the Commissioner said.

The exact amounts for joint projects with Ukraine’s defense industry are not yet known. The EU expects member states to present investment plans and specify which projects they will support by the end of November.

