Ukraine has completed screening for last cluster of EU membership negotiations - Ministry of Economy

The Ukrainian delegation, together with the European Commission, has completed screening meetings in Brussels on negotiating Title 11 "Agriculture and Rural Development".

This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture, Censor.NET reports.

During the three days of work, the Ukrainian side presented 28 thematic blocks, including agricultural reforms, digitalization of the industry, state support, market regulation and development of the agricultural sector.

They also presented the level of harmonization of Ukrainian legislation with EU law in the following areas: financial and administrative structures, agricultural markets, quality policy, organic production and product promotion.

"These discussions have shown two key things: we have already made significant progress in approximating our agricultural policy to EU standards, but there is still a lot of work to be done. The accession process requires joint efforts and close coordination. Ukraine is ready to follow this path," said Taras Bashlyk, Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture.

