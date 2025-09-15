Commanders Silenko and Kituhin dismissed over ineffective leadership in Zaporizhzhia and Novopavlivka sectors – General Staff

Photo: Головнокомандувач ЗСУ Олександр Сирський/ Фейсбук

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has confirmed the decision of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi to dismiss Volodymyr Silenko, commander of the 17th Army Corps, and Maksym Kituhin, commander of the 20th Corps.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff at the request of Suspilne.

According to the statement, Syrskyi’s personnel decisions were linked to "failures by the two commanders in managing their troops."

"The consequences of ineffective leadership in their sectors of responsibility included, most importantly, the loss of personnel and the loss of territory in the Zaporizhzhia and Novopavlivka directions," the General Staff explained.

The officers will continue their service in other positions, the leadership added.

Read more: AFU liberate village of Pankivka on Pokrovsk axis – General Staff

Earlier, media outlets reported, citing sources, that Syrskyi had dismissed the commanders of the two army corps — Volodymyr Silenko of the 17th Corps and Maksym Kituhin of the 20th Corps.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, both commanders were dismissed allegedly over the loss of positions in their areas of responsibility.