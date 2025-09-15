Ukraine brings back 16 more children from occupation

Ukraine has managed to bring back another 16 children from Russian-occupied territories. This was carried out under the Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak.

"As part of President Zelenskyy’s Bring Kids Back UA initiative, we succeeded in rescuing 16 children from the temporarily occupied territories. They spent years under pressure from the occupation authorities, living in fear and humiliation, but today they are safe on free Ukrainian soil," Yermak said.

Stories of the children

One girl lived in constant fear for her mother, who was held for three days in a basement without food or water simply because the child’s father serves in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Another teenager was taken to a military enlistment office and registered without his parents’ knowledge, instead of attending school.

Russian troops refused to let a two-year-old girl with a high fever into a hospital, forcing her mother to carry her across a pontoon bridge in the dark.

"Today, these children and their families are receiving assistance and support: restoring documents, undergoing psychological rehabilitation, and getting the chance to start a new life. I thank the Save Ukraine team and all our partners who help rescue our children. We are carrying out the President’s mission — to bring every Ukrainian child home," Yermak stressed.

