14-year-old girl brought back from TOT after more than three years under occupation. PHOTO

As part of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Bring Kids Back UA initiative, a 14-year-old girl who had been separated from her mother for more than three and a half years has been returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

This was announced by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Before Russia’s full-scale invasion, the girl’s mother had left for Kyiv to work, while the child remained with her grandfather in their hometown, which was occupied by Russian forces in the first days of the war.

According to Yermak, the schoolgirl was forced to praise Russia and repeat propaganda narratives. Her grandfather was repeatedly threatened that his granddaughter would be taken away and sent to an orphanage if he tried to arrange her relocation to her mother.

The girl is now reunited with her mother and is receiving the necessary assistance and support.

