Enemy, disguised as civilians, tried to infiltrate Yampil, - General Staff

The enemy in civilian clothes, disguised as civilians, tried to infiltrate the settlement of Yampil and conduct sabotage activities in the rear of the Defence Forces.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the General Staff.

It is noted that some enemy groups were hiding in private houses, basements and other buildings, using local residents as "human shield".

"The units of the 11th Army Corps conducted a set of anti-terrorist measures, as a result of which the enemy was detected, blocked and neutralised.

Currently, Yampil and the surrounding areas are under full control of the Defence Forces. The enemy failed to achieve any tactical results, all its attempts to conduct reconnaissance and sabotage activities in the settlement were thwarted," the statement said.

It is worth noting that the enemy is trying to find ways to infiltrate in small groups, using natural conditions and the presence of civilian buildings. The situation is being monitored, and measures to counter such actions are being stepped up.