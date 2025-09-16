ENG
News UAV attack on Sumy
Enemy attacks Sumy with drones on massive scale: at least five hits have already been recorded

shahed over Sumy

On the morning of September 16, 2025, the enemy launched a massive strike on the outskirts of the Sumy community using strike UAVs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Sumy RMA.

As noted, at least five hits were recorded in the Zarichnyi district of Sumy.

"Preliminary - without casualties. The attack is ongoing. Stay in shelters and do not ignore alarm signals," the statement said.

Earlier it was reported that Russia had attacked three communities in the Sumy region. Five people were wounded.

