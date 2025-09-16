62% of Ukrainians prepared to endure war for as long as it takes, - poll by KIIS

62% of Ukrainians are prepared to endure the war for as long as it takes. Only 18% believe that the war could end in 2025.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

Another 4% of respondents say they are prepared to endure for about a year, and 21% say they can endure for six months or several months. The figures have remained virtually unchanged since June 2025.

How much longer are you prepared to endure the war?

At the same time, only 18% of Ukrainians expect the war to end by the end of 2025. 27% believe it will happen in 2026, 32% in 2027 and later. Another 23% answered "I don't know."

In the group that expects the war to end in 2026, this figure is 63%, while among those who say 2027 and later, it is 74%. Among respondents who answered "I don't know," 61% expressed their willingness to endure without restrictions.

In your opinion, when might the war end?

