Ukraine ready to share experience and help European countries prepare for Russian aggression – Deputy Head of Presidential Office Palisa

Ukraine is ready to share its experience and assist European countries so they have the time and opportunity to prepare their societies for potential Russian aggression.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Serhii Palisa made the statement at the annual Yalta European Strategy (YES 2025) meeting, organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation in Kyiv, Censor.NET reported citing Telegraf.

"I believe our Western partners must invest in their own societies in the context of readiness to defend themselves and resist future Russian aggression. Ukraine, in turn, is ready to help and share its experience," Palisa said during the panel discussion titled "When will Europe be ready for a Russian attack?"

He stressed that resources are one of the most important elements of war, but time is just as critical: "It is impossible to instantly prepare a unit, a brigade, or an entire army corps," he noted.

Palisa added that Ukraine pays with the lives of its citizens for any delays in Western assistance. "We value everything you have done for us, and we will be happy once we receive everything needed to repel Russian aggression. But we are also trying to be inventive and creative," he said.

As an example of such inventiveness, the Deputy Head of the Office of the President recalled the severe shortage of 155mm artillery shells in 2023, when deliveries were significantly delayed.

"At that time, my unit was carrying out combat tasks in the Bakhmut direction. We felt the shortage of artillery ammunition firsthand. As a commander, I had to think of alternatives — that’s how FPV drone operator units appeared, because artillery shells were lacking," Palisa explained.

In his view, timely delivery of everything Ukraine needs will allow its armed forces to hold back Russia’s onslaught, which in turn will give European countries the time they need to prepare for a possible Russian invasion.

