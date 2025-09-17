"All presidents together have not done as much as little Zelenskyy," - "Servant of the People" Bohutska

MP from the "Servant of the People" party Yelyzaveta Bohutska is convinced that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already done more for Ukraine than all previous presidents combined.

She wrote this on Facebook, commenting on Zelenskyy's meeting with the "Servant of the People" faction yesterday, Censor.NET reports.

She noted that some MPs were noticeably tired.

"But you can already feel how many MPs are itching. And the vast majority of them have been itching since 19. They believe that Zelenskyy became President unfairly. Moreover, it is unfair right now, when Ukraine is respected all over the world. "And that should have been me!", the "servant of the people" is sure.

"We need more respect for a person who does as much as any of his predecessors did, and more than they all did in total. That is, Kravchuk, Kuchma, Yushchenko, Yanuko... (sorry), PORoshenKo... - all of them together did not do as much for Ukraine as one little Zelenskyy," Bohutska said.

She noted that the MPs will leave and no one will remember them in a year, while the president will remain in history.

"And we need to appreciate that this is OUR President. He brought us into politics, and we have to help him make Ukraine strong, free and independent. Therefore, we have to work as long as we can, and then - as long as it takes.

Half a year, or a year... I don't know. But I won't be mistaken if I say that until the next election," the MP said.

