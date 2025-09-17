Imposing secondary sanctions against countries that help Russia circumvent restrictions would be shot in arm, - Nauseda

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said that if the European Union includes secondary sanctions against countries that help Moscow circumvent them when considering a new package of sanctions, it will be a "shot in the dark."

He noted that US President Trump rightly drew attention to secondary sanctions.

"Our sanctions may have been effective, I'm talking about the European Union's sanctions, but their weakness is always manifested in the secondary effect - the states that help to circumvent these sanctions. The application of secondary sanctions would be a real shot in the arm," Nausėda explained.

According to the Lithuanian leader, the goal is to make sanctions even more effective. This is how he commented on the postponement of the presentation of the 19th package of sanctions against Russia.

"The European Commission took a moment to pause to make this 19th package of sanctions even more effective and to harmonize it with the US proposals," the president said.

