US makes first contribution to Reconstruction Investment Fund created under minerals deal – Svyrydenko

The U.S.–Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund has begun operating and received its first contribution.

This was announced by Ukraine's Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko.

According to the head of government, the first contribution of $75 million came from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC). Ukraine will match the amount, forming initial capital of $150 million for the Reconstruction Investment Fund.

"This is another important step toward launching the Fund’s full-fledged operations, and as of today, we can say its operational work has begun. The first priorities are projects in energy, infrastructure, and critical minerals. We aim to implement three projects by the end of 2026," the prime minister said.

She stressed that the Fund is built on the principle of parity.

"Ukraine assumes the same financial commitments as the American side. This not only demonstrates our responsibility, it underscores that we view the Fund as a joint instrument for recovery and long-term cooperation," Svyrydenko noted.

According to Svyrydenko, the decision paves the way to financing the first large-scale projects, creating modern production facilities, new jobs, and technological solutions that will strengthen Ukraine’s economy and security.

"This seed capital also carries added meaning for us: American investment can serve as a reliable security guarantee both for Ukraine and for U.S. businesses operating in our country," the prime minister added.

