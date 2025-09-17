Derhachi community in Kharkiv region left without power after Russian strike – CMA

On Wednesday, September 17, a high-voltage power line supplying the Derhachi community in the Kharkiv region was damaged as a result of a Russian attack.

This was reported by Viacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachi City Military Administration (CMA), Censor.NET notes.

"As of 4:00 PM, the community remains without electricity. Emergency crews from Kharkivoblenergo promptly began inspecting and repairing the damaged infrastructure," the statement reads.

The official added that, given the complexity of the restoration work, it is currently impossible to determine the exact timeline for repairs.

