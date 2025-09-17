Russians dropped aerial bombs on Zaporizhzhia region: woman was wounded, school and private houses were destroyed. PHOTO

A 78-year-old woman was wounded as a result of another hostile shelling in the Zaporizhzhia region. The victim is receiving the necessary medical care.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Russians dropped bombs on the village of Rizdvianka. The school building, private houses and outbuildings were destroyed.

