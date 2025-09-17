Poland calls on EU to completely phase out Russian oil by end of 2026 - The Guardian

Polish Energy Minister Milosz Motyka has called on EU countries to stop importing Russian oil by the end of 2026 to "cut off funding for the Russian military machine and help Ukraine end the war."

He wrote about this in a letter sent to other EU energy ministers shortly after the invasion of Poland by Russian drones, The Guardian newspaper, which has read the letter, reports Censor.NET.

Motyka wrote that "the current international circumstances, combined with the need to strengthen the resilience of European economies, require a joint response."

The Polish minister said that committing to the 2026 deadline "will set a clear timeline and demonstrate our determination to achieve independence from oil supplies burdened by political and strategic risks."

In addition, Poland called for "coordinated compensation mechanisms" that would help provide an alternative to Russian energy resources for those countries that need it most.

Earlier it was reported that Denmark, which currently holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union, offered the bloc countries a way to close a potential loophole that would allow imports of Russian gas after the ban comes into force at the end of 2027.