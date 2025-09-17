Government approves new measures to support IDPs – Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a number of decisions to strengthen support for internally displaced persons (IDPs) who have fled frontline communities and areas of active hostilities.

This was announced by Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, Censor.NET reports.

Svyrydenko listed five government measures to support IDPs:

1. A new service for IDPs — medical care.

People evacuated from combat zones will be able to receive an additional medical consultation immediately at their place of temporary residence. This option will help stabilize the health of those forced to leave due to fighting. If necessary, treatment at a medical facility can be provided within 30 days.

2. New social service for IDPs from low-mobility groups.

Service providers who host IDPs from low-mobility categories will not only provide a bed in temporary accommodation but also assist with daily household needs. The service is co-financed from the state budget and the budgets of the territorial communities from which the citizens were evacuated.

3. Housing for temporary accommodation of IDPs.

The government allocated ₴1 billion in subventions for local authorities to build, restore, or repurpose housing. A key requirement is that all accommodation must be accessible to low-mobility groups. In the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kherson regions, 100% of construction or repair costs will be covered by the subvention. In other regions, no more than 60% will be covered by subvention funds, with 40% financed by local budgets or other legally permitted sources.

4. Support for employment of IDPs.

The government will provide an additional one-time payment of ₴2,000 on top of the subsistence allowance to internally displaced persons who have been continuously employed for a six-month period.

5. Firewood for the winter for IDPs.

IDPs who are recipients of benefits or housing subsidies across Ukraine, and who have not received financial support from international organizations, particularly in frontline areas, will be able to purchase solid fuel for the winter. The average payment will amount to about ₴8,000. Around 32,000 households will be eligible for this additional support. Payments will be made by the Pension Fund of Ukraine after international organizations complete their assistance programs in November–December.