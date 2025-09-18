10-year-old boy has been taking care of his two brothers with serious genetic disease in Donetsk region on his own for over year, - prosecutor’s office

A 10-year-old boy in Donetsk region has been taking care of his two 13-year-old brothers who are bedridden for over a year.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, according to Censor.NET.

The prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the possible improper performance of official duties by representatives of the Bilozerska City Council's Children's Services Department.

"This concerns three brothers from the Pokrovsk district who were likely left without proper care after the death of their grandmother. Two of them are 13-year-old children with a serious genetic disease who are bedridden. Information is being verified that for over a year, the only person who looked after them was their 10-year-old younger brother, who fed, bathed, and cared for the boys on his own, and during shelling, took them down to the basement on his own," the statement said.

The children arrived at the charity center in extremely serious condition: exhausted, with numerous untreated injuries and without the necessary medical care.

The prosecutor's office has prepared a series of requests to the relevant services to clarify all the circumstances.

