100 combat engagements reported on front, 43 in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the start of the day, as of 4:00 p.m., 100 combat engagements have taken place along the front.

Hostilities in the north

Today, border communities came under enemy artillery fire, including the villages of Nova Huta, Yasna Polyana, Seredyna-Buda, Kucherivka, and Boiaro-Lezhachi in Sumy region.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, eight combat clashes with Russian forces have occurred since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out five airstrikes, dropping 12 guided bombs, and launched 108 attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including four with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukraine’s Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near the settlements of Hlyboke and Vovchansk. Another engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, occupiers attempted twice to break through Ukrainian defenses toward Kupiansk and Novoosynove.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, Russian forces carried out eight attacks near the settlement of Kolodiazi and toward Shandryholove, Stavky, and Zarichne. Two engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukraine’s Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks. The aggressor was active around Serebrianka and advanced toward Yampil and Vyiimka. Four clashes are still underway.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attempted twice to break through Ukrainian defenses near Oleksandro-Shultyne and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian troops launched 12 assaults in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, and Poltavka, and toward Pleshchiivka and Rusyn Yar. Two engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian forces attempted 43 times to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Nove Shakhove, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, and Udachne, and toward Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Novopidhorodne, Molodetske, Muravka, Novopavlivka, and Filiia. Defense Forces repelled 39 attacks, with fighting continuing in seven locations.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through Ukrainian defenses near Sichneve, Voskresenka, Komyshuvakha, Ternove, and Olhivka, and toward Filiia, Ivanivka, and Berezove. Ukrainian forces repelled 10 assaults, while five engagements are still ongoing.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Orikhiv direction, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions five times near Kamianske and toward Novoandriivka, Stepnohirsk, and Plavni.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to approach Ukrainian defensive positions near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No changes in other directions.