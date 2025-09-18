Peace must be just and acceptable for Ukraine – Polish Defence Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz

Poland supports the peace efforts being pursued by U.S. President Donald Trump but stresses they must be fair and acceptable to the Ukrainian state.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said this at a joint press conference in Kyiv with Ukraine’s Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"Poles and Ukrainians are people of peace. We want peace. Of course, peace must be just. Peace must be based on terms acceptable to those who are heroically defending their sovereignty and independence. It must be acceptable to the Ukrainian state," he said.

Kosiniak-Kamysz also underlined that Poland backs the peace efforts being advanced by U.S. President Donald Trump, and that they are strongly supported by the European Union community and Western countries that share these values.

The Polish defence minister stressed that peace requires strength. "Strength that protects, that deters, that responds."