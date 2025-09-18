Person injured in enemy attack in Boryspil district

This evening, September 18, one person was injured in Boryspil district of Kyiv region as a result of a Russian attack and falling debris from a downed drone.

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, reported this, Censor.NET informs.

According to preliminary information, a 60-year-old man sustained a shrapnel wound to the lumbar area of his back. His condition is described as moderate.

He is currently being hospitalized at a local facility. Further details will follow.

Earlier it was reported that on the evening of September 18, Russian forces launched attack drones against Ukraine.