Person injured in enemy attack in Boryspil district
This evening, September 18, one person was injured in Boryspil district of Kyiv region as a result of a Russian attack and falling debris from a downed drone.
The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, reported this, Censor.NET informs.
According to preliminary information, a 60-year-old man sustained a shrapnel wound to the lumbar area of his back. His condition is described as moderate.
He is currently being hospitalized at a local facility. Further details will follow.
Earlier it was reported that on the evening of September 18, Russian forces launched attack drones against Ukraine.
