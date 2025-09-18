Zelenskyy invites Qatar to join summit on return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

"I thanked him for his help in returning Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. We highly appreciate this solidarity and the sincere attention to our children. I invited Qatar to take part in the summit that we, together with Canada, are organizing in New York. It will be dedicated to this important issue – our children and the efforts to bring them back. It is important for us that Qatar be represented," the president said.

Zelenskyy also thanked the Emir for supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and assured His Highness of Ukraine’s reciprocal support.

"We also discussed the program of the UN General Assembly, coordinated contacts, and agreed to stay in touch," he added.

