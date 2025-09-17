Russia has created network of more than 200 institutions for the Russification and militarisation of Ukrainian children. PHOTOS

A large-scale network of more than 200 institutions for the forced Russification, "re-education" and militarisation of Ukrainian children has been created by Russian authorities in Russia and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

This is stated in a report by the Laboratory for Humanitarian Studies at the Yale School of Public Health, Censor.NET reports.

The study documented at least 210 locations where Russia has taken Ukrainian children since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. These are mainly camps and sanatoriums, but also cadet schools, religious institutions, and military bases. The network covers 59 regions.

The so-called "re-education" of children abducted by the invaders was carried out in at least 130 of the 210 institutions identified. There is a systematic imposition of cultural, historical, and patriotic narratives on children that meet the interests of the Russian regime. In particular, children listened to lectures on history and geopolitics presented by Russian propaganda, sang the Russian national anthem, participated in raising the Russian flag and solemn rallies, visited museums and memorials, and performed thematic creative tasks.

The militarisation of Ukrainian children was carried out in at least 39 institutions. It included drill classes, parades, training at shooting ranges, work with training and real weapons, grenade throwing, and exercises on the battlefield.

In addition to combat exercises, the children took part in tactical medicine classes, learned how to evacuate the wounded, received training on unmanned systems, and designed elements of equipment for the army.

The "re-education" concerned different categories of children - from those who were sent "temporarily" to camps and sanatoriums to those who were completely deported and lost contact with their families. Particular attention was paid to children from orphanages, boarding schools, children with disabilities, and those from frontline regions who are most vulnerable to the impact.

In some cases, groups of children did not return home after staying in the camps, even after the de-occupation of their regions, but were placed in the system of forced adoption and received Russian citizenship.

Such programmes are designed for children aged 8 to 17, with a particular focus on adolescents, who are seen as a future mobilisation resource for the Russian army. The system of deportations and militarisation violates international humanitarian law, in particular the Geneva Conventions and the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. This allows us to qualify it as a war crime and a crime against humanity.











