How is former deputy head of Presidential Administration and NABU case figure Rostyslav Shurma living in Europe? - Media. VIDEO

UP journalist Mykhailo Tkach made a story about how Rostyslav Shurma, a defendant in the NABU case, former deputy head of the Prosecutor General's Office in charge of the economy and energy, lives in Europe.

The journalist recalled that a year ago, the deputy head of the OP, chief curator of the economy and energy sector, Rostyslav Shurma, suddenly left his high position. According to numerous sources of Ukraine Pravda in political and business circles, this happened because of the high probability of US sanctions against him for excessive and unconstitutional influence on entire sectors of the country.

At the same time, the NABU and the SAPO continued to investigate the top official. This happened after a high-profile article by the Bigus.info editorial board. Investigation into how the state paid Shurma's brother's solar plants for electricity during the occupation. From July 2022 to July 2023, according to journalists, the companies received a total of more than UAH 320 million in payments for electricity at the feed-in tariff from the state-owned enterprise Guaranteed Buyer. It was noted that the co-owner of the two companies was the brother of Rostyslav Shurma, an official of the Presidential Administration, Oleh Shurma.

After his resignation, Shurma, a father of three minor children, left the country and rushed to reunite with his family. Rostyslav Shurma's brother Oleh, also does not live in Ukraine. He is also a defendant in the aforementioned NABU and SAPO case.

According to MPs' interlocutors, on the morning of 15 July, Shurma called one of the high-ranking officers of the OP and said that NABU detectives, together with German law enforcement officers, had searched his residence in the suburbs of Munich and seized his phone. Currently, according to UP's sources in business circles, Shurma is trying to convince German law enforcement officials through his lawyers that the searches are political persecution, and therefore the contents of his phone should not be handed over to Ukrainian law enforcement.

