Enemy launched massive attack on Pavlohrad, causing several fires

On the night of 19 September, Russian invaders launched a massive attack on Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region using drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak.

"At night, the enemy launched a massive attack on Pavlohrad. They directed drones at the city.

Several fires broke out, which were localised by rescuers," the report said.

Nikopol district was also under attack. The Russians used FPV drones and artillery. They targeted the district centre and the Myrivka community.

There were no casualties.

